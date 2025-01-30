Jobs, caste survey in Congress manifesto for Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections, making a slew of promises aimed at job creation, social justice, and public welfare.

The party vowed to fill vacant government positions, abolish contractual hiring, conduct a caste survey, and introduce a 33% job reservation for women, apart from the five schemes it announced earlier.

At the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav unveiled the manifesto, branding it as the party’s “guarantee” to the people.

“The Congress party delivers what it promises. This is not just an announcement; it’s a guarantee. If we fail to fulfill these commitments, people will have the legal right to challenge us,” Ramesh said. The manifesto aligns with the party’s national campaign, ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan,’ emphasizing social justice and constitutional values.