Jobs, caste survey in Congress manifesto for Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections, making a slew of promises aimed at job creation, social justice, and public welfare.
The party vowed to fill vacant government positions, abolish contractual hiring, conduct a caste survey, and introduce a 33% job reservation for women, apart from the five schemes it announced earlier.
At the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav unveiled the manifesto, branding it as the party’s “guarantee” to the people.
“The Congress party delivers what it promises. This is not just an announcement; it’s a guarantee. If we fail to fulfill these commitments, people will have the legal right to challenge us,” Ramesh said. The manifesto aligns with the party’s national campaign, ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan,’ emphasizing social justice and constitutional values.
Among its key commitments, the party promised to strengthen the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minority and Handicapped Development Finance Corporation, ensuring low-interest loans for marginalized communities to start businesses. It also pledged to establish a Scheduled Castes Commission to address grievances and enhance scholarships for SC students.
Focusing on the city’s workforce, the party vowed to introduce an Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act and set up 100 Indira Canteens to provide affordable and nutritious meals. Addressing concerns about education, Yadav accused the AAP government of allowing private schools to dominate the sector.
“The AAP government has made many claims about Delhi government school enrollment, but the fact is that the share of the private sector in school education has risen from 30 percent in 2014-15 to 37 percent in 2022-23,” he said.
Reviving a legacy initiative, the manifesto also promised to restore the Bhagidari Scheme, pioneered by former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.