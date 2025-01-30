Kejriwal opposed to reservation, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said Kejriwal reneged on his promise of bathing in and drinking Yamuna water and challenged him to drink the water from the river. He said both PM Modi and

Kejriwal are opposed to reservations and are against Dalits, minorities, backwards and the poor. “Kejriwal should say clearly that he would get caste survey done and breach the wall of 50 per cent cap on reservation, but he will not do so as he is against Dalits, backwards and minorities. When riots were taking place, where was he. Did he stand with you?” Gandhi said, slamming the former chief minister.

Training his guns specifically on Kejriwal, Gandhi said he used to move around in a small car wearing muffler and claim that he will do clean politics but the biggest scam in Delhi worth crores of rupees was done by his party and his people.

“He (Kejriwal) ran a corrupt government. Modi ji lies in his speeches and just like him, Kejriwal does the same. Five years ago, he (Kejriwal) had stated that he will take a bath in the Yamuna and drink its water. Five years have gone by and he did not do so. You have to drink dirty water but Kejriwal lives in ‘sheesh mahal’ which is worth crores and lies to you,” the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi said he had told PM Modi in Parliament that the Congress will get a caste census done. “When our government comes in Delhi, we will do a caste census. I had said that we will breach the wall of 50% cap on reservations. We will break down this wall. I want to ask Kejriwal whether he wants to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation. Kejriwal and Modi are against reservation and are against Dalits, minorities, backwards and the poor,” he said.