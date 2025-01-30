Rallies turn into concerts as pop stars take center stage of poll campaigns in Delhi
NEW DELHI: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, political parties are hitting the right notes—literally. The city's bustling streets and vibrant intersections are no longer just filled with speeches and slogans but with beats, melodies, and the electrifying presence of pop artists.
From Punjabi to Bhojpuri and Haryanvi music, the campaign trail has transformed into a cultural festival, drawing thousands of young voters to 'Mini Election Concerts'—a new-age formula for political outreach.
Recently, renowned Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh set the stage for this fusion of entertainment and electioneering in Khyala, where he turned a poll rally into a musical spectacle, drumming up support for Rajouri Garden candidate from BJP Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
As Aulakh sang his hit numbers, thousands of young attendees swayed to the rhythm, soaking in not just the music but also the political message urging them to vote on February 5. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, a stark contrast to the traditional rallies of the past.
Acknowledging the power of music in influencing young minds, Sirsa embraced this strategy wholeheartedly. "Elections are not won only by speeches but by winning hearts," he remarked after Aulakh's performance.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also tuned into this trend. Punjabi singer Harman recently took to the stage in support of AAP candidate Jarnail Singh in Tilak Nagar. According to an AAP leader, this strategy allows them to combine their candidates' work with the mass appeal of popular artists, creating a direct link with young voters. Congress, too, is not far behind. Party leaders said they are roping in local artists to bring energy to the last leg of the poll campaign.
This cultural shift in electioneering is not confined to major parties. Independent candidates in Sikh-dominated constituencies may call big names from the Punjabi music industry to further amplify voter engagement.
Political parties, once reliant on traditional door-to-door canvassing and fiery speeches, are now orchestrating star-studded spectacles. With beats replacing banners and lyrics carrying political promises, Delhi’s electoral battleground is no longer just about manifestos, but melodies that move the masses.