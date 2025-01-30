Rallies turn into concerts as pop stars take center stage of poll campaigns in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, political parties are hitting the right notes—literally. The city's bustling streets and vibrant intersections are no longer just filled with speeches and slogans but with beats, melodies, and the electrifying presence of pop artists.

From Punjabi to Bhojpuri and Haryanvi music, the campaign trail has transformed into a cultural festival, drawing thousands of young voters to 'Mini Election Concerts'—a new-age formula for political outreach.

Recently, renowned Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh set the stage for this fusion of entertainment and electioneering in Khyala, where he turned a poll rally into a musical spectacle, drumming up support for Rajouri Garden candidate from BJP Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

As Aulakh sang his hit numbers, thousands of young attendees swayed to the rhythm, soaking in not just the music but also the political message urging them to vote on February 5. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, a stark contrast to the traditional rallies of the past.