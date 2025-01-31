Delhi polls: Rahul reminds voters of Congress commitments

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying the former Delhi CM is no better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi when it comes to lying but is probably more “cunning” in masking his true intentions.

Addressing a public gathering in the Badli constituency, Gandhi asserted that he and his party can never compromise with the BJP, while also attacking Kejriwal over his five-year-old promise of making Yamuna water potable and his ‘poison’ remark, saying it reflected his “hollowness”. Gandhi said, “Kejriwal speaks lies one after another just like Modi, there is no difference. There is only one thing, probably Kejriwal is even more ‘chalaak (cunning)’ than Modi. So, you must not forget who stands with you, who protects the Constitution and who speaks the truth.”

Gandhi claimed his party has delivered what it had promised, including in Karnataka and Telangana, where the Congress is in power. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of spreading violence and hatred, also attacking the AAP dispensation of ignoring people when they got killed in riots. He alleged Kejriwal and his party did not stand with those affected. “It is a battle of ideologies. On one side there is the BJP and RSS and on the other, there is the Congress. They spread hatred, violence and fear among people,” Gandhi said.