Seven AAP MLAs send resignations to Kejriwal citing 'growing corruption' within party

NEW DELHI: In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi assembly elections, seven MLAs have resigned from the party. The seven MLAs of Delhi's ruling party did not get tickets to contest the upcoming polls. The MLAs cited "growing corruption" within the party as the reason for their resignations.

The MLAs who have resigned from the primary membership of the party are Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rohit Kumar from Trilokpuri, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar, BS Joon from Bijwasan and Bhawna Goud from Palam. According to sources, several MLAs who did not get a ticket this time held a meeting on Friday following which resignations came one by one. The AAP’s Bijwasan MLA was the first to quit the party.

AAP’s Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav was convicted by a Punjab court in a Quran desecration case in December and sentenced to a two-year jail term. Earlier, the party announced his candidature from the same assembly constituency but when it released its fifth list of candidates, it announced Mahender Chaudhary as its Mehrauli candidate, replacing Yadav.