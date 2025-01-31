Seven AAP MLAs send resignations to Kejriwal citing 'growing corruption' within party

NEW DELHI: In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi assembly elections, seven MLAs have resigned from the party. The seven MLAs of Delhi's ruling party did not get tickets to contest the upcoming polls. The MLAs cited "growing corruption" within the party as the reason for their resignations.
The MLAs who have resigned from the primary membership of the party are Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rohit Kumar from Trilokpuri, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar, BS Joon from Bijwasan and Bhawna Goud from Palam. According to sources, several MLAs who did not get a ticket this time held a meeting on Friday following which resignations came one by one. The AAP’s Bijwasan MLA was the first to quit the party.
AAP’s Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav was convicted by a Punjab court in a Quran desecration case in December and sentenced to a two-year jail term. Earlier, the party announced his candidature from the same assembly constituency but when it released its fifth list of candidates, it announced Mahender Chaudhary as its Mehrauli candidate, replacing Yadav.
Yadav, while sending his resignation to the AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, said the ruling party had deviated from its founding principle of "honest politics." “I dedicated my entire life to politics and worked under your leadership with utmost honesty and dedication. I made every effort to realize your vision and also contributed 100% to fulfilling the responsibilities given to me. However, today, the party has drifted from its core ideology, and good people who want to work honestly are being sidelined, while those involved in corrupt practices are being given a place in the organization," he said in his letter.
Yadav further said that the AAP is no longer what it was founded for. In such a situation, he no longer wishes to be a part of the party. Hence, he resigned from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.