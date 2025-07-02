Home coming as expelled BJP councillor Suman Tinku Rajora rejoins AAP

NEW DELHI: Expelled BJP councillor Suman Tinku Rajora on Tuesday rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party. Three weeks ago, she was expelled from the BJP for six years for alleged “anti-party” activities, including voting against the party line in the Rohini zone of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. Rajora was earlier with AAP before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Welcoming her return, House LoP Ankush Narang said, “It is a matter of happiness today that Suman Tinku Rajora and her husband Tinku Rajora have returned to the AAP family.”

Rajora said, “A few months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life by joining BJP. They betrayed the poor. I felt sick with guilt watching their injustice. During the chairman’s election, I voted for AAP’s candidate to undo my mistake. Only then did I find some peace.”