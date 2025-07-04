Faridabad logs 4.4 lakh traffic violations in six months, collects nearly ₹5 crore in fines

NEW DELHI: Faridabad Traffic Police issued over four lakh challans in the first six months of this year, collecting nearly Rs 4.90 crore in fines, marking a sharp surge in traffic rule violations compared to last year.

According to official data, 4,42,680 violations were recorded from January to June, resulting in 4,13,120 challans and the recovery of Rs 4.89 crore in penalties. The same period in 2024 saw only 1.52 lakh violations, indicating a significant spike in non-compliance.

Among the major offences, 1.52 lakh challans were issued for riding without helmets, 38,861 for over-speeding, 37,345 for wrong-side driving, and 10,934 for lane violations. Triple riding accounted for 9,717 challans, followed by 6,945 for dangerous driving, 3,517 for drunk driving, 1,235 for mobile phone use while driving, and 921 for red light jumping.

Improper number plates led to 12,818 challans, while 11,258 were issued for no-entry violations. Driving without seatbelts accounted for 7,900 cases, and 6,711 for tinted windows. Another 6,334 were fined for missing number plates, and 1,048 for pressure horns.

Traffic police also impounded 187 vehicles that exceeded age limits — over 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol — and removed 150 unsafe “jugaad” vehicles from roads.

DCP (Traffic) Jaiveer Rathi said, “Ensuring smooth traffic and public awareness is our priority. But taking strict action against violators is equally important. Every individual on the road is responsible for following the rules. Making Faridabad an ideal city in terms of traffic management is a collective responsibility.”

He added that continuous awareness drives are being held in public spaces, schools, and colleges, alongside regular enforcement.