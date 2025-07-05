Delhi Speaker announces six more special House panels, taking tally to 35

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced the formation of six Special Committees, bringing the total number of Committees in the Assembly to 35. These include panels focused on critical areas such as the Welfare of Senior Citizens, Peace and Harmony, and the Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disabilities, among others.

These Special Committees have been constituted to strengthen institutional mechanisms and ensure focused attention on the concerns of marginalised and underrepresented communities.

The formation process took place in four phases — 11 Committees were formed in the first phase, 7 in the second, 11 in the third, and the latest 6 Special Committees in the fourth phase. Gupta stated that with the addition of these new Committees, the Assembly reinforces its commitment to responsive and equitable legislation.

The 6 special committees for financial year 2025-26 are Special Committee on Salary and Other Allowances of Members of Delhi Legislative Assembly headed by BJP MLA Abhay Kumar Verma, Special House Committee on violation of protocol norms and contemptuous behaviour by government officers with MLAs led by BJP MLA Sanjay Goyal, Special Committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi headed by BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, Special Committee on Peace and Harmony led by BJP MLA Chandan Kumar Choudhary, Special Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens led by BJP MLA Tilak Ram Gupta and Special Committee on Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disability headed by BJP MLA Karnail Singh.

The Speaker said that the formation of these Special Committees reflects the Assembly’s evolving role in addressing emerging challenges. He emphasised that these Committees are not only institutional mechanisms but also instruments of social responsibility.