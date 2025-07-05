Delhi

Sarai Kale Khan RRTS misses June deadline

With construction activity still underway and no official word on a revised opening date, the delay marks another setback for the project.
While commuters continue to endure the inconvenience of the ongoing construction and chaotic parking arrangements at the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, hopes are high that the completion of the RRTS station will lead to a smoother, more efficient travel experience in the near future.Photo | Sayantan Ghosh, EPS
Ifrah Mufti
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Touted as the flagship starting point of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the Sarai Kale Khan station was expected to be ready by the end of June. But even as July begins, the transit hub meant to anchor the high-speed corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut is unfinished.

With construction activity still underway and no official word on a revised opening date, the delay marks another setback for the project. Sarai Kale Khan has long been the bone of contention in the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, significantly contributing to the delay.

