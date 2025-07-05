Sarai Kale Khan RRTS misses June deadline

NEW DELHI: Touted as the flagship starting point of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the Sarai Kale Khan station was expected to be ready by the end of June. But even as July begins, the transit hub meant to anchor the high-speed corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut is unfinished.

With construction activity still underway and no official word on a revised opening date, the delay marks another setback for the project. Sarai Kale Khan has long been the bone of contention in the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, significantly contributing to the delay.