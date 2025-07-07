Minor among three open fire outside store, two arrested

NEW DELHI: Three persons, including a minor, allegedly pelted stones and brandished firearms outside a store in Munirka in a drunken act of retaliation over the alleged harassment of one of the accused’s sister, police said on Sunday.

Two of them have been apprehended, while a search is underway for the third. The accused have been identified as Wahar Ahmed alias Ballu (22), a second-year BA student pursuing education through open learning and a minor. A pistol with a live cartridge and a scooty used in the offence have been recovered, police said.

Police said the incident was triggered by claims that one of the accused’s sisters had been subjected to inappropriate comments and behaviour by staffers at an online grocery platform’s store. In retaliation, the accused pelted stones and brandished firearms early in the morning on July 4. No one was injured in the incident.

“The incident took place around 6:33 am on July 4, when a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station reporting gunfire near the Zepto store,” DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said. The caller informed police that the act was captured on CCTV and no injuries were reported. A police team immediately reached the location and launched an investigation.

Upon examining the CCTV footage, officers saw two individuals arrive on a scooter and begin pelting stones. One of them, while seated on the scooter, was seen displaying what appeared to be a firearm before fleeing the scene.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and BNS. Using technical surveillance and local inputs, Wahar Ahmed was apprehended. Based on his interrogation, the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) was also taken into custody, the DCP said. Police said both accused confessed.

On the night of July 3, they were drinking with a friend named Dhruv, who expressed anger over the alleged misbehaviour towards Wahar’s sister. “On July 4, Wahar, Dhruv and juvenile reached the store, pelted stones and brandished a country-made pistol to threaten the staff,” the officials said.