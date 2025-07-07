On the run for 25 years, killer of taxi drivers in police net

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old man, on the run for the last 25 years, has been arrested in connection with a string of crimes when he hired taxis, killed the drivers, dumped their bodies in remote forested areas of Uttarakhand, looted vehicles and resold them across the Nepal border in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Ajay Lamba alias Bansi was wanted in four brutal robbery-cum-murder cases across Delhi and Uttarakhand and declared a proclaimed offender in a 2001 murder case registered at New Ashok Nagar police station.

He was the mastermind behind several heinous crimes, including killing taxi drivers between 1999 and 2001, a senior police officer said.

A Delhi-born, he shifted base to UP’s Bareilly and teamed up with Dhirendra and Dilip Negi,” DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Lamba managed to remain undetected for over two decades by frequently changing locations and identities. In 2020, he became involved in narcotics smuggling, primarily operating between Odisha and Delhi.

In 2021, he was arrested in a narcotics case under the NDPS Act by Sagarpur police and again in connection with a jewellery shop dacoity in Berhampur, Odisha, in 2024.

Lamba was out on bail and was arrested in a coordinated operation in Delhi, DCP said.