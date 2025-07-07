Thunderstorm, rain likely for two more days in Delhi, says IMD

NEW DELHI: According to the India Meteorological Department, the capital is likely to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days. While the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the week, rainfall intensity is expected to reduce after July 8.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum of 28.8°C on Sunday—both within the normal range. Maximum temperatures across the city were 1–4°C below average, offering some respite from the recent heat. Humidity levels remained high, ranging from 69% to 87%. Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am, and 0.8 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

South-westerly winds prevailed during the day, shifting to north-easterly by evening, with speeds up to 15 kmph.IMD officials attributed the current conditions to a monsoon trough over Delhi and an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

District-wise warnings indicate rain and thunderstorms are “likely” across all parts of Delhi for the next five days.