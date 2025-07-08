Rain brings brief respite as temperature dips in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced a spell of light to moderate rainfall on Monday, bringing down temperatures and offering relief from the recent heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the next few days across the National Capital Region (NCR).

On July 7, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees celsius at Safdarjung, about 1.6 degrees celsius below normal. The minimum dropped sharply to 22.9 degrees celsius, 5 degrees celsius below normal, following overnight showers.

Rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am stood at 11.8 mm in central Delhi, with trace amounts recorded later in the day.

Humidity peaked at 100%, with gusty south-easterly winds touching up to 37 kmph. The forecast predicts generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for July 8 and 9, followed by very light to light rainfall through July 13.

The temperature is likely to hover between 33-35 degrees celsius (maximum) and 24-26 degrees celsius (minimum) during this period. According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over southwest Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining regions,s driving the ongoing rain activity.