An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana, sending tremors across the Delhi-NCR region.

The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9. 04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake shook buildings and prompted residents to rush outdoors, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

More details awaited.