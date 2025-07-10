Village representatives seek house tax exemption as promised during polls

NEW DELHI: Representatives from villages in the national capital met Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and submitted a memorandum seeking exemption from house tax for the rural populace (Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora), in line with an assurance made to them earlier.

Led by Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki, representatives from rural committees of other villages met Iqbal at the Civic Centre and requested that a notification regarding tax exemption in the rural belt be issued at the earliest.“Exemption from house tax is one of the key demands of the rural population, which had been assured to them during the recent assembly elections,” Solanki said.

This type of land refers to the demarcated residential areas within a village in Delhi. During the British era, a ‘red’ line was used to mark the ‘abadi’ area of a village, separating it from agricultural land.

Solanki also stated that the previous AAP regime had disappointed the villagers. Earlier in 2023, an announcement to this effect was made by then Mayor Shelly Oberoi. However, the notification is yet to be issued.

Oberoi clarified that while residential properties are exempt, the tax imposed on commercial properties in rural areas will remain unchanged. Notably, approximately 2,168 roads in Delhi’s rural zones fall under MCD notification, and commercial properties along these roads will continue to fulfill their property tax obligations.

“Promises of the exemption did make headlines, but no action has been taken on the ground, which is now bothering the village population,” the rural leader said.

It is one of the key demands: Khap Chief

