From Tehran to Delhi: Sina Fakhroddin on war, belonging, and the music that survives

“The story behind every music ensemble is always the music,” says Sina Fakhroddin. For Iranian-Kurdish composer and percussionist Fakhroddin, it’s also a place for pulling different strings—from the sitar, sarangi, the jazz guitar, and centuries-old folk melodies—into a common harmony.

Trained in Iranian classical music, Fakhroddin, also the founder of the city-based instrumental ensemble World Ethnic Music Ensemble (WEME), has a doctorate in Hindustani music. Though primarily a percussionist, Fakhroddin is also a sitarist and often composes on it. What began as a personal experiment composing melodies on his sitar became a collaborative project as he brought in fellow musician friends. “One composition became two, then three,” he recalls, and soon, the ensemble, formed in 2009, began to take shape with an unconventional lineup including the harp, cello, and mandolin. Now set to perform at Delhi’s OddBird Theatre on July 11, WEME’s five-piece ensemble weaves together the textures of both Western and traditional instruments like sitar and harp; its sound sits at the intersection of Persian and Indian musical traditions, drawing from ragas, scales, and centuries-old textures, all anchored in Fakhroddin’s original compositions.