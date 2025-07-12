4-storey building collapses in Delhi, some people feared trapped

NEW DELHI: A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning, and some people could be trapped under the rubble, police said.

Three people were pulled out from the debris and rushed to a hospital as multiple agencies continued the rescue operation, they said.

A senior police officer said, "Some more people could be trapped under the rubble.

"We received a call regarding a building collapse at 7 am. Multiple teams are working, including seven fire tenders. Further information is awaited," the officer said.

Locals said a family of 10 lived in the building.

"Around 7 am, I was in my house when I heard a loud noise and there was dust all over. When I came down, I saw that our neighbour's home has collapsed," Asma, a local, told PTI.