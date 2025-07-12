Delhi HC grants three-day custody parole to Neeraj Bawania

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted a three-day custody parole to jailed gangster Neeraj Sehrawat, aka Neeraj Bawania, allowing him to visit his ailing wife and make necessary arrangements for her treatment.

Bawania’s wife is currently admitted to the ICU of RLKC Metro Hospital in Pandav Nagar while the gangster is in custody in connection with the 2015 murder of a rival gang member inside a jail van.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, passing the order on Thursday, directed prison authorities to ensure provision of necessary escort for the visit. “The Superintendent, Central Jail, is directed to make necessary arrangements for escorting the Applicant to RLKC Metro Hospital or to such other hospital where the Applicant’s wife is advised to be shifted for treatment,” the order stated, adding, the custody parole will be for three days from the date of release, between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm each day.

Taking note of the status report submitted by the police, the court acknowledged the medical condition of Bawania’s wife and allowed him to not only meet her but also to consult doctors and coordinate her transfer to another hospital.