Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Nothing Phone 3
Nothing’s Phone 3 is a very unique phone with a novel glyph matrix and a flagship 50mp 4-camera system. Phone 3 sports a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and runs on Nothing OS 3.5 (powered by Android 15). A 6.67” flexible AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i and 460 psi resolution allows for clear viewing and smooth scrolling (120Hz). The battery is 5150 mAh with 65w fast charging and 15w wireless charging. Wifi 7 and BT 6 ensure top-notch connectivity and Nothing promises 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates on this device. nothing.techflipkart.com
Rs 79,999
GM G+ TravelEase Pro
If you’re an avid traveller, the G+ TravelEase Pro is an essential companion, as it can connect to various plugs points and supports a wide range voltage (100-240V) and works in over 150 countries. The device is equipped with surge protection and a child safety lock and is fuse-protected for safety. On usage, I could charge multiple devices, including laptops and smartphones, at once (courtesy 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C and a retractable USB-C built in cable). The 70W high-speed charging adaptor rovides maximum charge speeds for most devices and also has an AC socket. I did manage to use it on a recent overseas trip to two countries with varying plug points, and it worked seamlessly! amazon.in
Rs 3,499
KeySmart Smartlock
This TSA-compatible Smartlock not only locks your luggage but also provides tracking via the Apple Find My App. You can locate your luggage on a map and have a sound played to find luggage nearby. It is also useful for sending you left-behind notifications when moving away from it. getkeysmart.com
Rs 2,700
Even Realities - Even G1
These ultra-cool glasses provide notifications, help you navigate, aid in translation, provide quick notes, and even AI on board. The G1 lens is a combination of an optical lens and a display lens, and provides harmful blue light blocking and your prescription as well (on demand). The ultra-light frames are hypoallergenic and are available in two frame shapes. evenrealities.com
Rs 51,000
Fairphone 6
Fairphone is built on the concept of a modular, long-lasting, high-performance smartphone that’s essentially distraction-free. It has a durable design (IP55) and Gorilla Glass 7i onboard. A 50MP main camera, 32mp autofocus selfie camera, and a SnapDragon 7S Gen 3 processor with a 6.3” 120Hz OLED display. You also get pure Android 15, a replaceable battery, and Gemini on board. Fairphone 6 also promises 8 years of software support and a 5-year warranty along with expandable storage. The best part is the next-gen modularity with the ability to swap any of the 12 parts inside. shop.fairphone.com
Rs 60,500