Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing’s Phone 3 is a very unique phone with a novel glyph matrix and a flagship 50mp 4-camera system. Phone 3 sports a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and runs on Nothing OS 3.5 (powered by Android 15). A 6.67” flexible AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 7i and 460 psi resolution allows for clear viewing and smooth scrolling (120Hz). The battery is 5150 mAh with 65w fast charging and 15w wireless charging. Wifi 7 and BT 6 ensure top-notch connectivity and Nothing promises 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates on this device. nothing.techflipkart.com

Rs 79,999

GM G+ TravelEase Pro

If you’re an avid traveller, the G+ TravelEase Pro is an essential companion, as it can connect to various plugs points and supports a wide range voltage (100-240V) and works in over 150 countries. The device is equipped with surge protection and a child safety lock and is fuse-protected for safety. On usage, I could charge multiple devices, including laptops and smartphones, at once (courtesy 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C and a retractable USB-C built in cable). The 70W high-speed charging adaptor rovides maximum charge speeds for most devices and also has an AC socket. I did manage to use it on a recent overseas trip to two countries with varying plug points, and it worked seamlessly! amazon.in

Rs 3,499

KeySmart Smartlock

This TSA-compatible Smartlock not only locks your luggage but also provides tracking via the Apple Find My App. You can locate your luggage on a map and have a sound played to find luggage nearby. It is also useful for sending you left-behind notifications when moving away from it. getkeysmart.com

Rs 2,700