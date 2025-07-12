Transcending Borders

In a world where cultural differences often lead to intolerance, a latest exhibition called ‘Beyond Horizon’, by Uchaan Arts Gallery, tries to transcend borders and bring together a section of artists from countries like the UAE, UK, China, Italy, Syria, and India. For the audience, it blends Indian artworks with international works and provides a unique experience. As the exhibition is going to be on view from July 17, curator Kewlani speaks with The Morning Standard. In her words, “Beyond Horizons is a thoughtfully curated global art showcase that brings together a remarkable mix of paintings and sculptures by artists from India, the UAE, the UK, Italy, China, Syria, and Russia. The title reflects our intention to go beyond geographic and creative boundaries—to highlight how art can bridge cultures, ideas, and emotions across continents.”

The theme

By bringing together a diverse set of artists from seven countries across the world, the exhibition wants to create an artistic dialogue among them. The motto is simple: through cultural reciprocation, the participating artists will be enriched. “The exhibition is centered on the theme of cross-cultural dialogue through art. It brings together diverse artistic voices, mediums, and philosophies—from intricate realism and spiritual abstraction to experimental sculptures and contemporary expressions,” says Kewlani. In addition, it also wants to highlight the inner landscapes that everyone paints in their mind. “The underlying message is one of connection and transformation. Every work is a reflection of inner landscapes—how we respond to change, memory, culture, identity, and hope. While each piece is deeply personal, together they form a collective narrative that speaks to resilience, humanity, and the pursuit of meaning in today’s world,” notes Kewlani.

Focussing on artworks

Through the artworks, the exhibition also explores multiple art genres like realism, abstraction, mythology, and spirituality. “Dullal Miah’s hyperrealistic portraits mesmerise with their emotional depth and technical mastery. Roy Wang, a light painting innovator from China, creates ephemeral mid-air artworks using only light and spatial memory—his Freehands technique transforming each moment into an unrepeatable performance.

Sculptor Kunal Kapoor offers surreal bronze and metal figures that merge mythology with contemporary themes, reflecting identity and emotional evolution,” Kewlani concludes.

“Beyond Horizons’ will be on view at the Uchaan Arts Gallery from July 17 to July 20 from 11 am to 7 pm