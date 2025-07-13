Delhi HC seeks report on researchers’ pay hike to Rs 80K

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Government, and its own Registrar General on a petition seeking enhancement of monthly remuneration for Law Researchers (LRs) from Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000, along with arrears and interest.

A division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Ranjeesh Kumar Gupta, while issuing notice, observed:

“Law Researchers are required to stay late every day and also usually work on weekends and holidays. Prima facie, the Delhi Government ought to consider the approved enhancement and take a decision in an expedited manner.”

The petition, filed by 13 current and former LRs, seeks enforcement of an order by the then Acting Chief Justice, issued on August 16, 2023, approving the hike with effect from October 1, 2022.

The plea claims the Delhi Government has failed to act despite clarifications sent on May 7, 2024, and that the Lieutenant Governor’s inaction is arbitrary and unjustified.

The matter is listed for hearing on August 21.