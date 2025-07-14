Thirty-nine fabulous natural recipes

Most people I meet are unaware of their skin type or what products to use, so they rely on recommendations from neighbors, friends, relatives, or shopkeepers, often resulting in a complete disaster. Firstly, it is important to know your skin type, and if you are one of those who keep guessing, then consult an expert on the matter. I have known several women and men who treat themselves as guinea pigs without thinking.Now comes less harmful products like herbals, but again, one is ignorant about how herbal the products really are, especially in the present time. So why not go natural and nourish your skin and hair with completely pure products and cause no harm?

Many of us have a vague idea of what to use, but what to mix with what and in how much quantity is what is important. Here are 39 recipes for all of you who want to go completely natural. The advantages of all these recipes are not only that they are naturally nourishing and good for the skin, but they are also inexpensive.

What one must remember, though, is that one must be regular with anything natural if one wants to see the benefits. If you take it like brushing your teeth every day, things will become much easier for you to understand, and from there onwards, skin and hair care will become more of a habit to you than a luxury.

Banana hair pack-dry hair: Mash 2 bananas and 2 tsp honey and apply on hair for 30 minutes, and shampoo off for soft and shiny hair.

Banana bounce pack: Mix 6 mashed bananas, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup beer and apply on scalp and hair for 30 minutes, then shampoo off.

Tightness pack: Mix 1 whipped egg with mashed bananas, apply all over face and neck, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash with milk and water.

Banana elbow softer: Mash 2 bananas and add 2 tsp of sugar. Rub on knees and elbows for soft, kissable skin.

Banana hand pack: Mix 2 mashed bananas, lemon juice, and 2 tsp oatmeal and apply to hands for 20 minutes. Scrub off in a rotating manner for soft, beautiful hands. Take the peel of three bananas and add 1 egg and 2 tsp of shikakai, and apply to the hair and scalp for 30 minutes. Shampoo off normally.

Potato blemish pack: Mix 1/2 of a grated potato, lemon juice, and 1 tsp of china clay into a smooth paste and apply on face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water.

Potato tightener: Grate a raw potato and squeeze out the juice. Add the juice of one lemon, and with a cotton wool pad, apply all over face and neck. Leave on till the skin becomes dry and tight, and wash off with tepid water.

Potato under eye pack: Make a thick paste with alf a grated potato, lemon juice, 1 tsp fresh cream, 1 tsp multani mitti. Apply it on the eyes as a pack for 20 minutes to reduce dark circles.

Tomato pack: Rub halves of raw tomatoes on the face and leave on till the skin dries. Wash off to reduce oiliness.

Tomato tang: Mix 1 tsp fuller’s earth, juice of one lemon, and 1/2 of a grated tomato. Apply for a smooth and oil-free complexion.

Papaya purifier: Mash a quarter of a papaya and massage on the face for 5 minutes to soften the skin.

Papaya scrub for sunburn: Freeze 1tsp fresh cream, 1tsp sugar, and quarter-mashed papaya. Take out a spoonful and massage it on the face until the sugar granules melt with your body temperature. Wash off to a soft and glowing complexion.

Pineapple cutticle softener: Mix mashed pineapple slices with 2 tsp of vodka, and rub the mixture into the cuticles. This will soften the skin.

Almond exfolaite: 5 crushed almonds, 1 tsp fresh cream, juice of half a lemon. Apply all over the face and leave on for 15 minutes. Scrub off in rotating movements.

Almond dark circles: Make a paste of three almonds, 5-6 drops of lemon juice, 1 tsp china clay, and milk. Apply under the eyes and leave for 15 minutes. Wipe off with milk and then water.

Cabbage softener: Boil 100 g of cabbage in 1 litre water and use it to wipe the face to remove pollutants and smooth the skin.

Knuckle lightener: Ground 10 almonds with coconut oil and juice of 1/2 of a lemon. Apply on hands and scrub gently into the knuckles to lighten them.

Cabbage pack: Make a paste of 200 g grated cabbage, 2 tsp fresh cream, lemon juice, grated carrot, 2 tsp besan. Apply all over the face and neck for 30 minutes, and wash off.

Carrot mask: Mix 1/2 of a grated carrot and 1 tsp honey. Apply all over the face and neck. Wash off after

15 minutes.

Oatmeal and apple mask: Mix 1 tsp oatmeal powder, 1/2 of a grated apple, 2 tsp milk, apply all over face and neck for 15 minutes. Scrub off in a circular motion and wash.

Lemon dip: Dip your nails into a squeezed lemon to strengthen and cleanse them. You can rub 1/2 of a squeezed lemon on elbows and knees to lighten and soften dead skin.

Lemon and sugar surprise: Have no time for a manicure? Take 1 tsp of sugar and 1/2 lemon. Apply the sugar on the hands and rub the lemon all over to reveal soft, smooth hands. Wash off stickiness with water.

Pineapple punch: Mix 1 slice of mashed pineapple, juice of 1 orange, juice of 1/2 lemon and the rind, and 2 tsp wheat flour. Apply to the face and neck. Scrub off to smooth out dead, sluggish-looking skin.

Lemon & tea rinse: Take 1 glass of strained tea water and juice of 1 lemon. Use this as a last rinse after shampooing for a shine and bounce to your hair.

Honey & vinegar rinse: Mix 1 tsp of honey, 1 litre of water, and 1 tsp of vinegar. Use it as an after-shampoo rinse to soften and give shine to the hair. Especially good for dry to normal hair types.

Lemon pore protector: Take 1 whipped egg white, juice of 1 lemon, and 1/2 of a grated tomato. Freeze the wiped egg for 20 minutes, add grated tomato, and apply on the skin.

Tomato & sandal pack: Mix 1 grated tomato, 2 tsp sandalwood, and 1/2 tsp china clay in rose water and apply all over the face and neck. Let Wash off to reveal tightened skin.

Radish relish: Take 1/2 of a grated radish, 1 tsp vinegar, juice of 1 lemon, and 1 tsp honey. Squeeze out the juice of the radish, mix in other ingredients, and add to 100 ml distilled water and store in a bottle. It will shrink open pores and reduce greasiness.

Guava galore: Mix 1 mashed guava, 1 tsp oatmeal, and the juice of 1 lemon. Mix all the ingredients and apply to the face for 20 minutes. Wash it off.

Anti-wrinkle treatment: Mix 1 tsp honey, 1 egg white, and juice of 1/2 of a potato. Apply on the face. Wash off with fridge-cold water.

Carrot cleanser: Mix 1 grated carrot, 2 tsp ground neem leaves, and 1 tsp gram flour with rose water and apply all over the face and neck. Rinse with cold water.

Blackhead remover: Mix 1 lemon peel powder, orange peel powder, 1/2 of a grated tomato, 1 tsp fuller’s earth in rose water and apply on the face for 10 minutes. Dab with rose water and scrub off.

Rice recipe: Mix 2 tsp rice powder, 2 tsp mashed papaya, and 1 tsp oatmeal, and milk. Apply to face, scrub off in a rotating manner to dislodge blackheads and whiteheads.

Pineapple punch: Mix 1/2 of a pineapple juice, 2 tsp honey, and lemon juice. Store in a bottle. Wipe your face and let it dry. This will help soften the skin, especially in winter.

Dried pea pack: Mix 50 dried pea powder, lemon juice, 1 pinch of camphor, and milktogether and apply all over the face and neck. Leave on for 15 minutes and scrub off with milk.

Tangy tooth whitener: Mix 1 tsp lemon peel powder with 2 tsp orange peel powder. Rub this on your teeth daily to whiten.

Strawberry surprise: Mix 5 mashed strawberries, 1 tsp china clay, the juice of 1/2 of an orange. Apply all over the face and scrub in a rotating manner for 5 minutes. Wash off with fridge-cold water for a smooth and clean feel.

Spinach special: Mix 1 cup of raw pureed spinach, 1 tsp gram flour, juice of 1 lemon, and 1 tsp fresh cream. Apply to the face. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes and massage while washing off with water. This pack helps give skin external nourishment

of iron.