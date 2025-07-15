Delhi: Approval for green industry reduced to 20 days from 120

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a historic Ease of Doing Business reform that ends DPCC approval delays for Green Category industries. From August 2025, all applications for Consent to Operate (CTO) by eligible Green Category industries will be automatically deemed approved if no decision is made within 20 days — a sharp reduction from the earlier 120-day timeframe.

This reform will directly benefit over 65 types of industries classified under the Green Category — typically non-polluting and low-risk sectors — which were earlier subjected to lengthy and complex approval procedures. These include industries such as apparel manufacturing (without dyeing or bleaching), aluminium and PVC product units, ayurvedic medicine manufacturing (without boilers), cold storage facilities, wooden and steel furniture making, confectionery units (with electric ovens), optical goods, toys assembly, soap and detergent units, battery container units, cardboard and packaging manufacturers, and many more.

Under the new system, if an application for CTO is not processed within the prescribed timeline, it will be automatically approved, eliminating the need for further follow-ups or documentation. This landmark reform is expected to fast-track industrial activity in Delhi’s MSME sector while maintaining environmental safeguards.

The move is part of Single Window Clearance initiative, aimed at removing redundant approvals and integrating services across departments to enable faster, paperless, and transparent processes for industries and entrepreneurs. Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This was a long-pending demand from the business community of Delhi.