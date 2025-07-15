Four pose as money exchangers to dupe man of Rs 40 lakh, arrested

NEW DELHI: Four members of a gang were arrested in South Delhi for allegedly duping a man of Rs 40 lakh by posing as money exchangers. The accused reportedly lured the victim, who needed cash for a property purchase, and gave him counterfeit notes of Manoranjan Bank, a police official said on Monday.

A complainant stated that on July 4, he met some individuals who claimed to be in the business of exchanging bank-deposited money into cash. They met him at a flat in CR Park.

The accused showed him a large amount of cash, following which he transferred Rs 40 lakh to their account through online banking. They handed over a bag containing what was purported to be cash; they counted in front of him using a counting machine, the official added.

However, when the complainant opened the bag later, he discovered that it was filled with fake currency notes marked with “Manoranjan Bank of India”. The alleged people absconded from the location. police said.

“The CCTV footage revealed that the accused person was using WhatsApp calls to contact the complainant. Money trail analysis traced the bank account where the amount was transferred. Acting on a tip-off that the alleged person would come in a flat at Saidulajab, three people identified as Nikhil, Prince Pal, and Parvez were apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.“Police recovered Rs 1.25 crore in dummy notes, Rs 7.5 lakh in cash, Rs 4.5 lakh frozen in a bank account, a cash counting machine,” the DCP added.

“The next day, another accused, Asgar Khan, alias Bunty, was nabbed. Khan said that he learnt the cheat tactic from Nasim, a resident of Bihar, who also committed the money exchange frauds pan India. The role of Khan is to get the client through liners who need fat cash in lieu of their fat money deposited in banks. Parvez’s role was to arrange the flat and set up there. Nikhil’s role was to manage the bag where the cash bundle is kept after counting. Pal assisted them in the process. Some more people also assisted them in the scam, who are being identified,” the DCP further said.