DU UG applications cross 3 Lakh, highest since CUET rollout

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has recorded its highest-ever number of undergraduate applications since the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), with more than 3.05 lakh registrations for the academic year 2025–26.

In a notification issued Tuesday, the university said, “The University has received the highest number of applications this year. Based on the received preferences, the university has announced simulated ranks on the dashboard of the candidates. Applicants can reorder, add or delete preferences till July 16, 2025.”

According to the university, it is expecting over 5.75 crore programme-college preferences across 1,549 unique programme-college combinations. The B.A. (History + Political Science) programme has emerged as the most preferred course, receiving 7,60,233 applications, followed by B.A. (Economics + Political Science) with 3,88,407 applications, and B.A. (English + Economics) with 3,49,367 applications.