DU UG applications cross 3 Lakh, highest since CUET rollout

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has recorded its highest-ever number of undergraduate applications since the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), with more than 3.05 lakh registrations for the academic year 2025–26.
In a notification issued Tuesday, the university said, “The University has received the highest number of applications this year. Based on the received preferences, the university has announced simulated ranks on the dashboard of the candidates. Applicants can reorder, add or delete preferences till July 16, 2025.”
According to the university, it is expecting over 5.75 crore programme-college preferences across 1,549 unique programme-college combinations. The B.A. (History + Political Science) programme has emerged as the most preferred course, receiving 7,60,233 applications, followed by B.A. (Economics + Political Science) with 3,88,407 applications, and B.A. (English + Economics) with 3,49,367 applications.
In terms of gender distribution, 53.06% of applications (1,27,284) were submitted by female candidates, while 46.93% (1,12,603) came from male aspirants. Three candidates registered as transgender.
The university also received 512 applications under the Orphan Quota (221 females, 291 males) and 7,243 applications under the Single Girl Child Quota. The notification stated that following the declaration of simulated ranks, students can revise their preferences until 11:59 pm on July 16. Candidates have been advised to regularly save their preferences while making changes as only the saved preferences will be used for allocation.
The first CSAS allocation list is scheduled to be released at 5 pm on July 19. Meanwhile, trials for Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) under the supernumerary quota will begin on July 18, while sports quota trials slated to start from July 25.