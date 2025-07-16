Need evidence to ascertain rent, can’t do guesswork in thin air: Delhi HC

The plaintiffs had sought possession of a three-floor flat with a lawn, terrace, and four servant quarters, along with damages. Relief for possession had already been granted in a previous judgment dated May 3, 2016. In addressing the remaining claim for mesne profits, the Court reiterated that landlords are entitled to mesne profits from occupants who remain after the termination of tenancy. However, compensation must reflect what the property could reasonably fetch as rent during the unauthorized occupation.

“The plaintiffs in the present case have not presented any evidence to show that the said amount of mesne profits claimed is as per the prevailing market rate of rent in the same locality in respect of similar portions,” the Court noted.

With no proof of comparable rental values on record, the Court held that it could not independently arrive at any amount as mesne profit. In light of this, Justice Prasad held that the claim for mesne profits could not be entertained in the absence of requisite material. “The relief for possession already stands decreed. The relief for mesne profits is rejected,” the Court ordered.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, while adjudicating a suit filed by two individuals seeking possession and mesne profits from a third party over a multi-storey residential flat, stressed the necessity of concrete evidence to assess rental value. “Mere guesswork can’t be used for ascertaining rent,” the Court observed