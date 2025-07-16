Student body seeks revival of national overseas scholarship

NEW DELHI: The Students’ Federation of India has written to PM Narendra Modi, urging the immediate restoration of the national overseas scholarship for SC/ST students and children of agricultural workers.

The student body termed the delay in disbursal and the halt in scholarships as discriminatory, unjust, raising concerns for students who have already begun admission processes abroad.

In a letter dated July 14, SFI President Adarsh M Saji and General Secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya stated that over 60% of eligible SC/ST students are being denied scholarships due to delayed government approval and funding issues.

They stressed that the scheme benefits marginalised students who already face systemic barriers to higher education. For the 2025–26 session, only 40 of 106 selected students have received provisional award letters.

SFI said denying support at this stage amounts to educational discrimination and urged the Prime Minister to ensure timely financial aid. Withholding it, they warned, would further widen the education gap for marginalised groups.