How could school run without class rooms, asks Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: How can a school run without classrooms and only with facilities of boundary wall, toilet block and drinking water space alone, wondered the Delhi High Court.

The court's observation came after being informed that authorities concerned have granted permission to repair and renovate certain facilities, except the class rooms, in an MCD-run primary school in Khirki Village, which shares a wall with the Tomb of Yusuf Qattal, a Sufi saint.

"If the school is to run, it will require class rooms as well, apart from the facilities for which permission for repair/renovation has been granted by the competent authority vide letter dated May 14, 2025.

"It is beyond comprehension as to how a school can run without class rooms and only with the facilities of boundary wall, toilet block and drinking water space alone," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said in a July 2 order.

The petition relates to the school which was constructed sharing a wall with the tomb in 1949 for imparting education to the children of Khirki Village in south Delhi.

The counsel for the petitioner, Khirki Village resident welfare association, submitted that after a span of 60 years, they felt the necessity for the school to be reconstructed as the population of Khirki Village and adjoining areas has increased.

The school's old structure was demolished in 2012, and its 350 students were shifted to another MCD school.