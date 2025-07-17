Seven schools in city get bomb threat mail

NEW DELHI: Seven private schools across the national capital received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of such incidents to 12 in the third consecutive day.

According to fire service officials, a threat email targeting St Thomas School in Dwarka was reported to the fire control room at 5.26 am, followed by alerts from Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj at 6.30 am, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar at 8.11 am, and Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas at 8.12 am.

Police officials confirmed that similar threatening emails were also received by Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Prudence School in Ashok Vihar, and Prudence Pitampura. All affected schools were promptly evacuated and thoroughly searched but no suspicious objects have been found. Investigations are ongoing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goel said that on Wednesday, around 6.30 am, Vasant Kunj North police station got information regarding a threatening email received by Vasant Valley School. Later, the police personnel, bomb disposal team (BDT), fire tender, and cyber team were called for inspection.

The CCTV footage from the premises was reviewed and a comprehensive search was conducted, but no suspicious object or substance was found.

Teams are working to find the alleged sender of the email, the DCP said. The senior officers said that the emails were sent using encrypted networks, making them hard to track.

Cyber experts of the Delhi Police and senior officers investigating the threats said the senders are using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the dark web. A senior Delhi Police officer said, “We were tracking the emails, but VPN makes it difficult to track their origin. We also had to check for any possible terror link”.