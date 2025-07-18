Three held for supplying prohibited drug capsules

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted a syndicate of psychotropic medicine suppliers and arrested three people from the national capital and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, recovering 2,160 capsules of the prohibited “Tramadol” from them.

These medicines were supplied to Bhagirath Palace market in Delhi from Bhalotia Market in Gorakhpur.

On June 1, a tip-off was received that Harish Khurana, who supplies prohibited psychotropic medicines in the guise of selling ayurvedic medicines, would be coming to deliver Tramadol capsules near Tis Hazari courts.

A trap near Tis Hazari court complex was set, and Harish was nabbed with the prohibited Tramadol capsules, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Investigation led police to Bhagirath Palace Market and Bhalotia Market, which is a famous wholesale hub of medicines in eastern UP.

Police arrested Gautam Singh, who operates a small shop in Bhagirath Palace, and Amit Goyal, a medicine shop owner from Bhalotia Market. During questioning, Khurana revealed that he has been involved in the medicine supply business since 1990. He admitted to having been arrested twice before in similar NDPS-related cases. After his release from prison in 2024, he opened a small shop in Bhagirath Palace, where he began selling Ayurvedic medicines. To make more money, he started to procure prohibited medicines from Singh, who also works in Bhagirath Palace, the DCP said.

On interrogation, Singh disclosed that he started as a packer of medicines outside Bhagirath Palace, and after a few years struggle, he opened a small shop and started to sello over-the-counter medicines and cosmetics, etc., at wholesale prices. He came in touch with Goyal of Gorakhpur, who started to supply him with Tramadol capsules, which he sold at a good margin to Khurana.

Later, Goyal disclosed that he has been selling medicines at Bhalotia Market. He used to supply medicines at wholesale prices to Singh. He was asked by Singh to arrange Tramadol.

As the profit in supplying these prohibited medicines is good, he arranged the medicines and started to supply them to Singh through courier, concealed as a normal package, Indora stated.