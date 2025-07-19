Breaking Stereotypes

Printmaking in India has a long history. In the late 15th century, Portuguese in Goa started printmaking in the country. It was, however, Raja Ravi Varma and Nandalal Bose who popularised the technique.Gayatri Singh, director of the Art Incept Gallery, believes that the artistic value of printmaking has not been properly explored by art enthusiasts. Instead, even in today’s world, people still consider the medium less original than painting or making sculptures.

A new exhibition ‘Original Shadows’, curated by her gallery, challenges the convention by showcasing the artworks of 14 printmakers. “Printmaking is often misunderstood — seen as either too academic or too traditional. But that’s precisely why we felt compelled to present a show that repositions it in the contemporary context. It is a medium that lends itself beautifully to experimentation with surfaces, techniques, and repetition, and yet allows for deep conceptual exploration. That is why ‘Original Shadows’ is born. It challenges the common misconceptions around printmaking — that it's mechanical, repetitive, or somehow less “original” than painting or sculpture,” she says.

Artistic freedom

For Singh, printmaking offers multiple perspectives. It democratises art and allows the artists to talk about their material reality. Hence, it draws a connection with the present-day crises that artists face. “At this moment, where so many emerging artists are returning to materiality and process, we’re seeing a resurgence in print-based practices. Many of the artists in this show use the medium to speak about memory, displacement, ecological change, and personal stories — themes that are very much of our time.”

While talking about the artists, Singh believes that in this exhibition, they have focussed on process, patience, and precision, and have pushed all the boundaries that they could have pushed–not only in terms of technique but also conceptually.

The director praises the works of Isha Sharma, a young printmaker, whose works are winning hearts. “‘Her work is deeply rooted in memory and personal history. Sharma works with family photographs — not simply to replicate them, but to interrogate and reimagine them. These photographs are her starting points, but her true subject is the emotional terrain they represent: loss, absence, intimacy, and the fragile nature of memory."

Adding further, Singh notes, “In the work presented here, she uses printmaking not only as a technical process but as a poetic language. Her prints are quiet yet haunting, layered with subtle marks and tones that evoke the aesthetics of aged photographs. There’s a blend of vintage visual language and contemporary sensibility. The body language, the tilt of a head, or the curve of a shoulder — these become carriers of unspoken emotion, drawing the viewer into a space of reflection.”

‘Original Shadows’ is on view at the Art Incept Gallery in Gurugram from 11 am to 6.30 pm till August 30