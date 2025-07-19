Delhi Jal Board orders joint drive to control dengue sprsead

NEW DELHI: As Delhi enters the peak monsoon period, the Delhi Jal Board has directed its estate managers to launch a citywide sanitation and anti-mosquito drive to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases. The move comes after CM Rekha Gupta raised concern over an early spike in dengue cases during a recent high-level meeting.

An official DJB order has called for urgent action to prevent mosquito breeding in and around all its establishments, including offices and residential colonies. Estate managers and drawing and disbursing officers have been instructed to coordinate with the MCD and the Health Department to roll out preventive measures promptly.

“All are aware that the rainy season has arrived... helpful for mosquitoes of Dengue, Chikungunya, Malaria etc. It is our duty to prevent mosquito breeding,” the communication stated. The directive mandates regular cleaning of water-prone equipment sites and areas where water may accumulate. A special sanitation and fogging drive has been ordered, and any negligence will invite strict action, with full accountability on the concerned officials, DJB warned.