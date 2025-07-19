Spotlight on ex-Delhi Medical Council registrar as corruption probe deepens

NEW DELHI: The probe into alleged administrative irregularities at the Delhi Medical Council has turned its focus on the former registrar of the body, Dr Girish Tyagi, whose appointment and subsequent extension had earlier triggered a wave of controversy. The inquiry committee, constituted by the Delhi government to investigate the matter, has now sought six additional documents related to Tyagi’s tenure.

The latest demand for documents was conveyed through an official letter issued by the Deputy Secretary (Council) in the Health and Family Welfare Department. The letter, addressed to the current registrar of DMC, instructs that the required documents be submitted to the investigation committee within two days.

Among the key records requested are the initial appointment letter of Dr Tyagi as registrar, the official grounds and approvals for his extension beyond the stipulated retirement age, and minutes of critical general body meetings held in February 2019 and November 2024. The committee has also asked for a list of members who served on the Executive Council during Tyagi’s tenure,.

The Delhi Medical Council was officially dissolved on June 18, following months of escalating tension between the Council and the state government. The DMC had been under a cloud of allegations, with its functioning coming under increasing criticism from stakeholders and whistleblowers alike.

The tipping point came when the government, in February, warned of dissolution if the Council failed to resolve “systemic irregularities”, particularly the controversial extension of Dr Tyagi’s tenure.

By March 4, the Deputy Secretary had formally demanded a point-wise explanation from the DMC regarding complaints filed against Dr Tyagi and other senior officials. That explanation never arrived in a satisfactory form, as per insiders, prompting the government to disband the Council.

The five-member panel, chaired by Dr Digvijay Dutta, Medical Superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, has been tasked with probing complaints related to the violations, and unauthorised decisions made by the previous Executive Committee, including the former Registrar, as well as the Council’s former President and Vice President.