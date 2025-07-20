Two arrested for duping doctor of around Rs 15 lakh in digital arrest scam

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old former bank employee was arrested from West Bengal for arranging accounts for cyber fraudsters who duped a Delhi-based doctor of over Rs 14 lakh through a digital arrest call.

Another person, who gave his account details, was also nabbed from Bengaluru. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sahin Khan (31) and Buddhadev Hazara, both residents of West Bengal.Ten more such complaints —two from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat, two from Telangana, one from Delhi, one from Andhra Pradesh, one from Kerala and one from Karnataka —got linked to the account numbers of accused for fraud with the same modus operandi.

A case of cyber fraud was reported in the Central district by a Delhi-based doctor who stated that he was deceived by an imposter posing as a government official. The victim reportedly received a fraudulent digital arrest call and was forced to transfer Rs 14.85 lakh under the threat of legal action.

During the investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was transferred on February 26 to a bank account held in the name of SK Rice Wholesaler and Trading and another individual.

Police traced the location of the accused in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and apprehended Khan on July 2 from near Victoria Hospital, a senior police officer said. The accused disclosed that he had provided his bank account details to Hazara. He received a commission of `Rs 1.5 lakh from Hazara, who was arrested in Kolkata.

During interrogation, Hazara said that he initially worked in the loan departments of various banks. Later he met John from Barrackpore, West Bengal, and began arranging corporate accounts for online fraud on commission. Hazara earned `3 lakh for facilitating Khan’s account and split the amount equally with him, according to the officer.

Further investigation is underway to locate John and to trace other suspects linked to the racket. Efforts are being made to recover the cheated money and examine the financial trail.