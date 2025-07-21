Delhi CM proposes language promotion to boost art and culture of different states in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to promote the art and culture of different states in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to increase the participation of local artists in regional festivals. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while chairing a special meeting with the Department of Art, Culture and Languages on Sunday, said that special events will be organised to teach children the languages of other states.

The objective of the meeting was to enrich the city’s cultural landscape and to involve all sections of society in cultural activities.

According to Gupta, the department must take its initiatives beyond designated locations to enhance public participation. She directed officials to ensure that regional festivals celebrated in Delhi include artists from the respective states, as this would help generate greater public interest in these events.

The CM also stated that efforts will be made to explore possibilities for teaching non-Hindi languages to children, enabling them to understand the social and cultural identities of other states. She instructed officials to prepare a detailed report to support the promotion of India’s diverse languages in the capital.

“Delhi is not merely the capital city but also a reflection of the country’s cultural identity,” she said. “We want the art and culture of various states to reach every street and for every individual to feel connected to it.”

She called for events such as women’s art exhibitions, artist camps, music and dance festivals, theatre performances, and religious celebrations like Chhath Puja and Durga Puja to be organised across the city to increase public participation. “While the art and culture department has long promoted Delhi’s cultural heritage, its reach must now be expanded,” she said.

Student Exchange Programme also proposed

The CM also proposed a “Student Exchange Programme” with other states. This, she said, would give children the opportunity to learn about different cultures and help foster mutual understanding and harmony. She added, it would significantly strengthen nation’s unity in diversity.