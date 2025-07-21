Overcast skies but no rain in Delhi; IMD forecasts light showers ahead

NEW DELHI: The capital remained dry on Sunday despite overcast skies, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next few days.

Maximum temperatures hovered around normal levels while the minimums continued to stay slightly below average. The city’s Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees celsius, 0.6 degrees celsius above normal, and a minimum of 26.2 degrees celsius, which was 1.1 degrees celsius below normal.

No rainfall was recorded across the Capital till 5:30 pm, with relative humidity oscillating between 59% and 87%. Other parts of Delhi, including Palam, Lodi Road, Ayanagar, and Ridge, also reported dry weather with temperatures ranging between 33 degrees celsius and 35 degrees celsius. Wind speeds remained moderate, with south-southwesterlyy winds blowing at 8 to 15 kmph across different time blocks.

Persistent spell of cloudy sky

Forecasts for the next seven days indicate a persistent spell of cloudy weather with intermittent rain. On Monday, the city is likely to receive very light to light showers along with thunderstorms and lightning, the weather department said.