Kanwar panels to get Rs 1 lakh extra grant-in-aid

NEW DELHI: To ensure financial help to registered kanwar service committees or kanwar camps, the Delhi government has decided to provide an additional grant-in-aid of Rs 1 lakh each. There are 374 kanwar service committees across the city. The minimum grant will be Rs 1.5 lakh, while the maximum grant will be Rs 11 lakh.

This comes after a day CM Rekha Gupta, reviewed the arrangements in Kanwar camps at Punjabi Bagh (Ashok Park), Tagore Garden, and Subroto Park. Besides, the government has also started distribution of containers filled with Ganga water and jute bags to the Kanwariyas to promote environmental protection.

The government has announced providing grant-in-aid through the direct benefit transfer mechanism, which has been taken to remove the old tender-based process and enhance transparency and efficiency. Only registered committees with valid PAN, bank details, and registration certificates will be eligible for the grant.