Silt disposal site in Shinghola to tackle monsoon drain concerns

NEW DELHI: In a bid to address chronic waterlogging and drainage issues during the monsoon season, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set up a centralised silt disposal facility at a reclaimed landfill site in northwest Delhi’s Shinghola.

The site will serve as a dedicated location for managing desilted waste collected from across the city.

An MCD official said the facility has been established on 6.61 acres of land that was recently freed up after the biomining of 7.6 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Shinghola site. This reclaimed land is now being repurposed to handle silt removed from stormwater drains and channels in an environmentally safe and centralised manner.

Ahead of the monsoon season, residents across the city were left grappling with the fallout of poorly managed drain desilting operations. Sludge extracted from drains is often dumped along roadsides, where it remains unattended for days, raising serious hygiene and health concerns.

Areas like Ghitorni and Laxmi Nagar have reported stagnant piles of silt near homes and shops, which are frequently washed back into drains or scattered by storms, leading to re-choking and recurring flooding in low-lying areas.

“Multiple MCD zones are now using the new site for silt disposal, including Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, City-SP, Shahdara South, and Shahdara North,” the official added.

By streamlining the disposal process, officials hope to ensure that desilting is not just a temporary measure but part of a complete system that includes monitored dumping and follow-through. The move is expected to significantly reduce water accumulation during heavy rainfall, especially in flood-prone pockets of the capital.