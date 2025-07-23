Delhi State Teachers’ Award sees major overhaul

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to elevate the quality and credibility of the State Teachers’ Award, the Delhi Education Department has introduced a revamped and more rigorous application process. The awards will now be governed by a detailed 15-point evaluation system, aiming to spotlight impactful and research-driven educators.

Applications for this year awards are now open, with five State Teacher Educators’ Awards up for grabs.

This year, applicants must go beyond listing years of service and subjects taught. The new form requires detailed submissions, including contributions to Programme Advisory Committee (PAC) research and material development projects over the past three academic years, along with descriptions of each project.

Teachers must also provide details of five research articles or papers published in reputed journals or periodicals.

Additional weightage will be given to those who have made paper or poster presentations at conferences, webinars or symposiums. The form also seeks information on professional development initiatives taken independently by applicants, such as short-term courses or specialised training beyond training and workshops organised by SCERT.

Significantly, educators are now required to elaborate on their involvement in key government initiatives through administrative or academic committees, such as curriculum design or other state-level education reforms.

Participation as resource persons, keynote speakers, or Champion Master Trainer in SCERT and DIET programmes at national or international levels will also count toward evaluation. In a 100-word section, applicants must summarise their academic, co-curricular and training contributions over the last three sessions. Details on community engagement and societal contributions have also been made mandatory.

Applicants are advised to strictly follow the word limit, as exceeding it will lead to marks being deducted.