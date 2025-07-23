Delhi’s State Teachers’ Awards require proof of impact, academic rigour

NEW DELHI: Every year on 5 September, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day, honouring educators across the country. This year, the stakes are allegedly higher, and so is the bar.

The Delhi Education Department has opened applications for the prestigious State Teachers’ Awards, and the process is more rigorous and reflective than ever before.

In a fresh move aimed at recognising truly impactful educators, the department has introduced a comprehensive 15-point application form.

Far beyond the typical listing of years served and subjects taught, the form urges applicants to share their contributions to PAC (Programme Advisory Committee) research projects, detail their involvement in administrative or academic committees, and submit up to five of their most influential articles published in reputed journals.

A total of five State Teacher Educators' Awards will be given this year.

Teachers have been asked to mention five completed projects contributed to material development PAC projects in the last three academic sessions, followed by one completed project contributed to PAC research projects in the last three academic sessions. They have also been asked to provide a short description of each project.

Unlike in previous years, teachers, like university professors, now have to provide details of five research articles or papers published in journals or periodicals.