Delhi’s State Teachers’ Awards require proof of impact, academic rigour

NEW DELHI: Every year on 5 September, the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day, honouring educators across the country. This year, the stakes are allegedly higher, and so is the bar.
The Delhi Education Department has opened applications for the prestigious State Teachers’ Awards, and the process is more rigorous and reflective than ever before.
In a fresh move aimed at recognising truly impactful educators, the department has introduced a comprehensive 15-point application form.
Far beyond the typical listing of years served and subjects taught, the form urges applicants to share their contributions to PAC (Programme Advisory Committee) research projects, detail their involvement in administrative or academic committees, and submit up to five of their most influential articles published in reputed journals.
A total of five State Teacher Educators' Awards will be given this year.
Teachers have been asked to mention five completed projects contributed to material development PAC projects in the last three academic sessions, followed by one completed project contributed to PAC research projects in the last three academic sessions. They have also been asked to provide a short description of each project.
Unlike in previous years, teachers, like university professors, now have to provide details of five research articles or papers published in journals or periodicals.
There is a column in the application form where teachers have been asked to list paper or poster presentations at conferences, symposiums or webinars, and also outline initiatives taken for their own professional development or upskilling, apart from training and workshops organised by SCERT, including short-term courses, workshops or conferences.
Another important question added to the application form this year relates to contributions towards the Delhi government's new initiatives in the field of education through participation in administrative or academic committees. For example, teachers are expected to mention whether they were members of a curriculum committee, core design team, or any other state-level committee.
Similarly, contributions have been sought in training and programmes of SCERT and DIETs through participation as a resource person or CM (Champion Master Trainer), or if they have acted as keynote speakers in different training sessions at the national or international level.
In 100 words, teachers must also elaborate on their participation in academic, co-curricular activities or training development over the last three academic sessions.
Besides listing their significant achievements in the past three years and explaining why they deserve the award, teachers have also been asked to state whether they were involved in community work or societal engagement.
Meanwhile, the application form this year also states that marks will be deducted in case of exceeding the word limit.
The last date for submission of forms, along with supporting documents, is 8 August by 5 pm at the office of the SCERT.