Heavy rain exposes infra woes in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Heavy rainfall lashed the capital on Tuesday, providing some relief from humid conditions as overcast skies dominated the city. However, waterlogging and traffic disruptions occurred in several areas. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Wednesday, with light rain likely to persist over the rest of the week.

The heavy rain brought the city to a crawl, causing widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions across key areas, including South and Central Delhi, NH-8, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, ITO, and Lutyens’ Delhi. Water seeped into shops along Janpath, with nearby roads partially submerged. Commuters on the Mehrauli-Badarpur and Delhi-Ghaziabad stretches faced delays of over an hour, while traffic from Nangloi to Najafgarh came to a halt. Social media was flooded with complaints, with users reporting painfully slow travel, clogged roads, and vanishing footpaths.

According to data from the Safdarjung observatory, the capital’s base weather station, Delhi, recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Other stations in the National Capital Region saw scattered showers, with Ridge logging the highest rainfall at 22.4 mm during the day.

Maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday remained below normal for this time of year. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 32.6 degrees celsius, 2.3 degrees below the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 26.0 degrees celsius, also slightly below normal. Similar trends were observed across other parts of Delhi, with Ridge recording a high of just 30.6 degrees celsius and Lodi Road noting 14.2 mm of rainfall.

Winds were mostly calm, with gusts of up to 30 km/h observed earlier in the day. The IMD attributed the prevailing weather conditions to the monsoon trough that continues to pass through parts of north and east India, including Rohtak and Lucknow. For the coming week, Delhi is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms.