Man held in Ludhiana for stealing Rs 27 lakh, two-wheeler from Delhi employer

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man, Jitender Mehta, was arrested in Ludhiana, Punjab, for allegedly stealing Rs 27 lakh and a two-wheeler belonging to his employer in Delhi’s Model Town area.

The accused is a resident of Mausam Vihar. According to the police, complainant Ram Kumar Verma said that he asked Mehta to collect Rs 27 lakh from his office on July 15.

After collecting the amount, he switched off his mobile phone and absconded.

Police traced his location, and he was nabbed on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Mehta has admitted to committing the theft. The stolen cash amounting to Rs 4.05 lakh, the vehicle, and a mobile phone purchased from the stolen money were recovered. Also, Rs 10.50 lakh was traced in bank accounts linked to the accused.