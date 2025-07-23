MCD’s ‘One Road – One Day’ drive to revamp city streets from September 1

NEW DELHI: In an effort to make the roads of the capital cleaner, safer and more organised, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is launching a special campaign, “One Road – One Day,” from September 1. Under this campaign, one major road in each zone will be completely revamped every day. The Standing Committee has approved the proposal.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, has issued directions to all Additional Commissioners and Zonal Deputy Commissioners to implement the campaign with complete seriousness and commitment so that, by the anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, the transformation of Delhi reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chairperson stated that a nodal officer should be appointed in each zone to prepare the action plan and monitor the implementation of works under the “One Road – One Day” scheme. A list of roads in each zone should be compiled, and a priority-wise action plan must be developed. Suggestions must also be taken from local councillors and MLAs to ensure the plan addresses ground-level requirements.

Zonal Deputy Commissioners will be held accountable and must submit weekly progress reports to the Commissioner. Adequate budgetary provisions must be ensured for proper execution, along with the availability of resources such as mechanical sweepers, fogging machines, tree-cutting tools, new street lights, and more. Photographs and daily progress updates of the revamped roads must be shared on social media platforms to ensure transparency and promote citizen engagement.

Roads under the jurisdiction of other agencies like PWD, where MCD handles cleaning, should also be included in the campaign. MCD will execute works falling under its jurisdiction and formally notify concerned departments for other related matters.

The Corporation has directed that the following works be carried out mandatorily: road repair and topping, footpath leveling and repair, cleaning and beautification of medians and edges, pruning of trees, painting of grills, repair or replacement of signage, garbage and debris clearance, streetlight repair, removal of encroachments, and other preventive measures.