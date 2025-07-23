Residents of Punjabi Bagh protest outside Delhi CM’s house over Railways’ demolition notice

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of residents and activists staged a protest march outside CM Rekha Gupta’s residence on Tuesday, demanding urgent intervention to stop the threatened eviction of Indira Colony — a DUSIB-notified settlement in Punjabi Bagh — following what they alleged was an illegal demolition notice issued by the Railways.

The protest, organised under the banner of Aawaas Adhikar Jan Andolan, saw participation from multiple organisations, including CPI(M), CPI(ML), CPI, CITU, DYFI, AIDWA, and AICCTU, along with local residents. Protesters raised slogans against what they termed the BJP-led government’s “bulldozer politics” and accused authorities of targeting long-settled urban poor without a proper rehabilitation plan. CPI(M) Delhi leaders Asha Sharma and Siddheshwar Shukla, DYFI Delhi Secretary Aman Saini, CPI(M) North West LC Secretary Govind Jha, CPI(ML) leaders R.P. Singh and Shweta Raj, CPI leader Sanjeev Rana, and AIDWA leader Meena addressed the gathering. They warned that the demolition would displace thousands, disrupt children’s education, and endanger livelihoods.

A delegation of party leaders and residents submitted a memorandum to the CM, urging her to stop the demolition, citing DUSIB norms and the “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan” policy. Activists noted that the Railways had earlier submitted an undertaking in the SC not to

demolish jhuggis without first finalising rehabilitation plans , a process they said was bypassed.