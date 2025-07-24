Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood assures parents of safer, smarter govt schools

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said the safety and holistic development of children is the government’s top priority. He added that the administration is fully committed—both in terms of resources and policy—to raising the standard of education.

Sood was speaking during an orientation programme for students and parents beginning the new academic session at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chirag Delhi.

Interacting with the parents, Sood asked, “How many of you have children coming to school for the first time? You must be anxious about your child being separated from you.” He stressed the importance of knowing where children study, the environment of the school, and whether the teachers and other staff are providing a safe space. “You’ll understand all this only when you visit the school. That’s why the government decided to organise such orientation programmes—so that parents can speak freely with teachers and principals,” he further said.

He explained that the aim of the programme is to help both children and parents become familiar with the school and adjust to it comfortably.

Sood reminded the gathering that Delhi’s government schools once produced doctors, engineers, IAS officers, actors, and scientists. “But in recent years, there’s been a tendency to look down on government schools as inferior to private ones. Please do not think that your child, just because they’re in a government school, cannot succeed. These schools are not inferior in any way.”

He added, “A child leaves the comfort of home—where there’s no stress of time, food, or studies—and begins their journey of transformation in school. You must be part of that journey. Don’t underestimate these schools. In the next five years, Delhi’s government schools will have smart classrooms with AI tools, computer labs, and tech-driven learning to prepare children for the future.”