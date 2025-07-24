Delhi family held for ‘hypnotising’ women, stealing gold ornaments

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday arrested three people, including a 50-year-old man and two women, for allegedly cheating women by using hypnosis-like tactics to steal their gold ornaments in west Delhi’s Ranhola area.

The accused were identified as Laxman, his wife, and their daughter-in-law. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma, a police team was patrolling near Sai Baba Mandir on Nala Road in Vikas Nagar when they received a tip-off about individuals cheating women by hypnotising them.

Following the input, the police conducted a raid and spotted three people behaving suspiciously. Upon seeing the police, the trio attempted to flee but were caught. During questioning, the accused confessed to cheating a woman in the Ranhola area on July 17. A case had already been registered in connection with the incident, and the trio were arrested. Police said the accused used to roam in local markets, targeting women wearing gold jewellery. One of the women would approach a lone woman and engage her in friendly conversation using playful or distracting gestures.

They would then deceive the victim using a bundle of cloth-wrapped papers with a currency note placed on top to mimic a stack of money. This illusion would distract the target long enough for them to remove her ornaments unnoticed.

The stolen jewellery was later sold, police said. Further investigation is underway to recover the stolen items and identify the receivers of the property, said police.