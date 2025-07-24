Delhi HC takes note of poor functioning of One-Stop Centres for women

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of the poor functioning of Delhi’s One Stop Centres (OSCs) for women affected by violence, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a series of directions to the city government to ensure their effective operation and raise public awareness.

The court was responding to a news report that exposed the alarming conditions at these centres, which are meant to provide integrated support and assistance to women in distress. A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela remarked that the report “gives a telling story of the pathetic situation prevailing in OSCs.”

The bench criticised both the Delhi government and the police for failing to take adequate steps to implement and publicise the objectives of the centres. It directed the government to create widespread awareness about the OSCs by publishing advertisements in at least two newspapers and installing signboards at prominent public locations across the city—including schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus terminals, markets, and police stations. The signboards must carry detailed information about the OSCs and relevant helpline numbers.

Although the Delhi government had submitted an affidavit on May 19, 2025, outlining the steps it had taken, the court found these measures unsatisfactory. “Having regard to the affidavit filed, we are constrained to observe that necessary steps and actions which are required to be taken... have not been taken,” the bench noted. The directions came during a hearing on a plea filed by the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, which highlighted critical lapses in OSC functioning—such as underutilisation, unpaid staff, lack of infrastructure, and inadequate deputation of police personnel.