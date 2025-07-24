Floodgates open, Delhi under water

NEW DELHI: A heavy spell of rain lashed parts of Delhi early Wednesday morning, triggering widespread chaos and waterlogging across the city during peak commuting hours. The downpour began around 7:50 am and persisted for over three hours in East Delhi and several other parts of the capital, with a steady drizzle lingering well into the late morning.

The relentless rain brought the city’s fragile infrastructure to a standstill once again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds of up to 40 km/h, lightning and thunderstorms. The alert remained in place until 10:40 am.

Social media platforms were inundated with visuals showing submerged roads, flooded homes, and stranded commuters. One striking video, shared by a journalist on X, showed girls seated on waterlogged benches inside a government classroom at the Municipal Girls’ School in Tikri Kalan. With water nearly knee-deep, the children had to lift their feet above the dirty water beneath them. “If some cameras turned away from Minto Bridge and focused here, perhaps it would benefit these girls,” the journalist commented.

Several playschools in east Delhi were forced to shut due to rainwater seeping into classrooms. In another viral video from Vinod Nagar near Mayur Vihar Phase II, a man was seen swimming across a flooded road, using the act as symbolic protest against the administration’s chronic failure in tackling monsoon-related disruptions. Students from Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and other flooded residential areas also posted videos online, revealing that roads and campuses remained waterlogged for over two hours after the rain stopped, further aggravating traffic snarls.