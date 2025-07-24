MCD's dengue crackdown: Mosquito larvae found in 50 govt offices, CBSE HQ among violators

NEW DELHI: The Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday conducted a special inspection drive targeting mosquito breeding in 266 government offices around the ITO area.

Officials found mosquito larvae at 50 locations, which were destroyed on the spot.

During the campaign, 5,139 containers were checked, and Aedes mosquito breeding was detected in 110, said officials. Following the inspection, the MCD issued 44 notices and initiated 34 prosecutions.

Prosecutions were launched against several government buildings including ESI Building (ITO), CBSE Headquarters (DDU Marg), Sanskrit Bharti Bhawan, CR Building (ITO), Vikas Bhawan, and ITPO. Notices were served to Hindi Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Samiti, Rouse Avenue District Court, Prasar Bharati, PWD Building, AGCR, and Dayal Singh Library.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh urged all government offices to appoint nodal officers responsible for ensuring no stagnant water is left in containers, flower pots, junkyards, or uncovered water tanks.

The drive comes days after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta instructed officials to intensify anti-dengue measures.

Chairing a review meeting last week, she said the next two months would be critical and directed that fogging operations, which usually begin in September, start immediately.