‘Water sports’: AAP mocks BJP over widespread waterlogging in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As heavy rain triggered severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city on Wednesday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a swipe at the ruling BJP, sarcastically congratulating it for introducing “free water sports” in the capital.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video on X showing a woman floating in an inflated bathtub on a flooded road. “This boat service is not provided by the government, but salute to BJP for their special contribution,” he wrote. Another clip posted by him showed a man swimming through a waterlogged street.

“Thanks to the four-engine government for these free water sports,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Atishi posted visuals of submerged roads in East Delhi and knee-deep water inside the Municipal Girls School in Tikri Kalan. “Where is Chief Minister Rekha Gupta? Where is BJP Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh?” she asked. Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia also shared flooded visuals from Patparganj and criticised BJP MLAs for “failing to serve” the area.

The PWD claimed no major waterlogging at critical hotspots like Minto Bridge and said only 20 complaints were received at the flood control room. However, key areas including ITO, South Extension and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road reported traffic disruptions.